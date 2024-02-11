Late singer, DONNA SUMMERS' Estate accuses KANYE WEST of 'copyright infringement,' claims he used edited sample of 'I Feel Love' on Vultures

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Late American singer, Donna Summer's estate has accused Kanye West of sampling her music without permission.
The controversial rapper is said to have used an
unauthorised interpolation of the late singer's 1977 hit 'I Feel Love' on 'Good
(Don't Die)', which features on his and Ty Dolla $ign's newly-released joint
album 'Vultures 1'.
The song features the lyrics “Oh, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m
alive, I’m alive” seemingly set to the melody of the classic track from the
Queen of Disco, who died in 2012 aged 63.
A statement shared to the Instagram Story for Donna's
account said: “Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel
Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI
but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!"
Summer died in 2012 from lung cancer, at her
home in Naples, Florida. She sold over 100 million records worldwide, making
her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She won five Grammy
Awards.
The statement comes after Kanye was blasted by Ozzy Osbourne, who accused him of sampling Black Sabbath's War Pigs' on the album without permission.
Ozzy fumed on X: ".@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO
SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL
WITHOUT VOCALS WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS
CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT
HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!
(sic)."
His wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, later added on her
own account: “The Osbourne family have never wanted any association with Kanye
West. He is an anti-Semitic fool who spews his rhetoric out into the world,
Kanye, you [messed] with the wrong dude this time. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne.”
