Late Russian opposition leader, ALEXEI NAVALNY, was close to being freed along with two US nationals in exchange for jailed Russian assassin before he died

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Late Russian opposition figure, Alexei Navalny was close to being freed along with two US nationals in exchange for a jailed Russian assassin when he was 'killed' in the Arctic gulag in a deal allegedly brokered by former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the Putin critic's team has claimed.
Maria Pevchikh, a senior aide for Navalny, said today that
talks about exchanging him and two unnamed US nationals for Vadim Krasikov, a
Russian FSB security service hit man in jail in Germany, were in their
final stages at the time of his death.
She also revealed: 'Roman Abramovich was the one who
delivered the proposal to swap Navalny to Putin…as an informal negotiator
communicating with American and European officials, and at the same time,
representing Putin, an unofficial channel of communication with the Kremlin.'
This comes after the humanitarian group gulagu.net claimed
Navalny was cold-tortured in the Polar Wold penal colony before his death on
February 16.
Russian organisation - which highlights prison abuses - is
now pleading with Navalny's family to ensure samples from Navalny's body are
independently examined abroad.
It is far from clear that the Russian authorities will
permit any independent probe after claiming Navalny, who was serving a 19-year
prison sentence at the Arctic colony, died from 'sudden death syndrome'.
Pevchikh said today Putin really wanted Krasikov, who he
sees as a Russian patriot, back, but he 'was clearly told that the only way to
get Krasikov was to exchange him for Navalny'.
She added that she believes Putin couldn't 'tolerate Navalny
being free', so he got 'rid of the bargaining chip' after he realised an
exchange for Krasikov was on the cards.
Pevchikh said: 'It's absolutely illogical, absolutely
irrational, it's the behaviour of a mad mafioso. But the point is that Putin
has gone mad with hatred for Navalny. Putin hated him so much.'
Navalny's wife Yulia, 47, has claimed that her husband was
murdered on Vladimir Putin's orders and previously accused the dictator of
Satanism in failing to pass the body to his family - which only happened a week
after his death.
But yesterday, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's GUR
military intelligence service, suggested his death could be down to natural
causes as he claimed Navalny died from a blood clot'.
Gulagu.net said: 'Today his body is the main proof of
Putin's crime against Alexei himself and against democracy
in Russia.
'Navalny's body is the main evidence of his murder and
subsequent manipulations with him in order to conceal this terrible crime
committed to please the dictator Putin….
'If he were alive, we are sure that in a similar case, he
himself would say that the most important thing today is examination, research
by the best experts in the world and the presentation of comprehensive
evidence, and only after that - the funeral.
'We appeal to the family of Alexei Navalny taking into
account our twelve-and-a-half years of experience in independent investigations
of torture and murder in the Gulag of the 21st century.
'We ask you to postpone the funeral and do everything
possible to conduct a comprehensive examination outside the Russian Federation
and are ready to provide assistance and assistance in this… Please make the
right choice.'
During the weekend, the Russian authorities U-turned
to pass the body to Navalny's mother Lyudmila, 69.
She is now responsible for bringing the body to Moscow.
The group appealed to the US and EU to support the family in
'exposing this political murder' and to 'organise the evacuation of the body
for a full comprehensive post-mortem examination'.
gulagu.net - which boasts inside knowledge of Putin's penal
system - said it had already provided details to Navalny's family of the
'tying, immobilisation, blocking of arms and legs and cold torture' to which
Navalny was subjected.
Russian media outlets today suggested that a funeral for
Navalny could be held in Moscow on 29 February - as Putin makes his biggest
speech of the year.
Exiled journalist Bozhena Rynska said: 'The authorities will
prevent a people's funeral'.
This refers to an equivalent of the funeral of nuclear
physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov in 1989 when mourners
flocked to bid him farewell and honour his opposition to Soviet
totalitarianism.
They would 'block off the area of any cemetery where a
funeral is planned and, under various pretexts, prevent the crowd from
entering, so as not to create the image of a people's funeral'.
She said: 'Now the presidential administration is discussing
how to prevent a mass procession at the funeral of Alexei Navalny.'
