LARSA PIPPEN, 49, writes about choosing your partner 'wisely' after breakup with MARCUS JORDAN, 33



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Larsa Pippen took to social media to share a message about choosing your partner wisely after her split with NBA legend, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan was confirmed.

The reality star, 49, reposted an Instagram Stories message that read: 'The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life.

The statement continued: 'Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.'

Marcus Jordan, 33, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Jordan's longtime teammate Scottie Pippen sparked split speculation on Sunday when they unfollowed one another on Instagram, while the Real Housewives of Miami personality also took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic reference to an ex-partner.

A source confirmed to People on Monday that the pair had ended their relationship after an 18-month romance.