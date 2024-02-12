LANES: Former Nairobi Governor, MIKE SONKO, spotted wearing a Bugatti Chiron watch worth Sh 50 Million (PHOTOs).

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has never shied away from showcasing his collection of expensive toys and gadgets.
The flamboyant and
philanthropic politician has a taste of the finer things in life and whenever he
steps out in public, he stands out from the rest.
Over the weekend,
Sonko stepped out in style rocking a Bugatti Chiron watch worth $ 367,000(Ksh
50 Million).
The luxurious watch features a fully functioning W16 engine
made of tiny crystals attached to the movement.
Thanks to the transparency of the sapphire,
you can see every last little
detail of the engine and none of the $367,000 has been spared in making it look like the
coolest thing on the planet.
The
case material is made up of titanium, making it one of the most expensive
watches in the world.
Sonko’s watch is not just a timepiece; it’s a symbol of status
and sophistication.
He was attending the inauguration of Dr. Augustus Muli as the Patron of the Anzauni clan over the
weekend when he was spotted wearing the expensive watch.
See
photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST,
