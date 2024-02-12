LANES: Former Nairobi Governor, MIKE SONKO, spotted wearing a Bugatti Chiron watch worth Sh 50 Million (PHOTOs).



Monday, February 12, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has never shied away from showcasing his collection of expensive toys and gadgets.

The flamboyant and philanthropic politician has a taste of the finer things in life and whenever he steps out in public, he stands out from the rest.

Over the weekend, Sonko stepped out in style rocking a Bugatti Chiron watch worth $ 367,000(Ksh 50 Million).

The luxurious watch features a fully functioning W16 engine made of tiny crystals attached to the movement.

Thanks to the transparency of the sapphire, you can see every last little detail of the engine and none of the $367,000 has been spared in making it look like the coolest thing on the planet.

The case material is made up of titanium, making it one of the most expensive watches in the world.

Sonko’s watch is not just a timepiece; it’s a symbol of status and sophistication.

He was attending the inauguration of Dr. Augustus Muli as the Patron of the Anzauni clan over the weekend when he was spotted wearing the expensive watch.

