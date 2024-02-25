KIM KARDASHIAN taking a break from dream law career as she's 'too busy'



Sunday, February 25, 2024 – Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking a break from her law career because she's "too busy".

The 43-year-old reality TV star has publicly made known her desire to become a lawyer like her late dad Robert Kardashian. However, she has found studying too taxing.

She confessed she struggled with the baby bar exam, only managing to pass it on her fourth attempt in 2021.

But now, her business ventures and family commitments are becoming her main focus, with law studies being left out.

As well as appearing on The Kardashians, Kim also manages her brands. She is also a mum to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

A friend close to Kim revealed to The Sun that the continuous study for her law exams was "tedious".

They said: "She can't drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn't pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform."

They continued: "She really struggled with the study, hated having to do the outlines and essays required to even be at a competent level and it was going to take her a few years of study to pass the exams and a few likely fails. She did some midterm exams last year and they finished her off."

Kim has now decided to focus on her businesses and her family.