Businessman, SIMON GUOBADIA, confirms himself and RHOA star, PORSHA WILLIAMS, are getting divorced



Sunday, February 25, 2024 – Businessman, Simon Guobadia, this morning, confirmed himself and Porsha Williams, are getting a divorce.

Two days ago, news broke that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed for divorce 15 months after they had an elaborate wedding.

This morning, Simon stated that he will keep loving his wife until their divorce process is completed.

See his post below