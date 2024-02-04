KIM KARDASHIAN and ODELL BECKHAM reignite dating rumors at JAY-Z’s pre-Grammys party



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – Reality show star, Kim Kardashian and NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr., have reignited speculation of them being in a romantic relationship after being spotted attending Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys shindig in West Hollywood at the same time, matched in all-black attire.

43-year-old Kim arrived with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, while 31-year-old Beckham Jr. showed up separately from them.

TMZ reported that there were some murmurs that the SKIMS founder and Baltimore Ravens player had a private moment in the parking garage together, but it was not confirmed.





They were first linked in September 2023 when a source told Page Six they had “been hanging out casually” and oftentimes in group settings.

They reignited dating speculation when the “Kardashians” star attended Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday bash in New York City in November 2023.

If they are dating, it wouldn’t be the first NFL player Kim has been in a romantic relationship with. She began seeing the then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush in 2007 and he even appeared on her family’s former reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” They broke up in 2010.





Kim went on to marry Kanye West in 2014 after welcoming their daughter, North West, in June 2013. They had three more kids during their union: Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Kim and the rapper divorced in 2022 and she moved on with comedian Pete Davidson.

Beckham Jr. on the other hand, reportedly split from his longtime girlfriend and mother of their only child, model Lauren Wood, in early 2023.