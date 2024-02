Sad news as BRIGID KANDIE SANAIPEI takes her own life 4 days after landing in Ireland for further studies after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her (PHOTOs).



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A young lady has reportedly taken her own life after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

The deceased lady, identified as Brigid Kandie Sanaipei, left the country for Ireland 4 days ago for further studies.

However, her dreams have been shattered after she took her own life because of love.

Police in Dublin have launched investigations following her death.

Her friends have also flooded social media to mourn her after learning about her sudden demise.

May her soul rest in peace.