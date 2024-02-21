Detectives find the CCTV footage that captured the last moments of KELVIN KIPTUM before his tragic death – Look! Was he drunk?

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have obtained CCTV footage which was used to piece together world record holder Kelvin Kiptum’s final movements before his untimely death.
Detectives, led by homicide director Martin Nyuguto,
established that Kiptum visited three different restaurants on the fateful
night.
Kiptum was seen parking his car at the Alex
Inn Restaurant which is located along the Iten-Eldoret highway.
After alighting, Kiptum conversed with a
middle-aged man before leaving for a different destination.
He was then seen at another hotel, the Well
Irish Pub and Restaurant located at Rupa Mall in Eldoret town.
According to detectives, the marathoner
arrived at the hotel in the company of Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana and a
lady believed to be the accident survivor, Sharon Cheruiyot.
Detectives claimed the three arrived at the
hotel at around 6 pm and left at around 8.58 pm.
Revelations by customers of the Well Irish Pub
and Restaurant indicated that the runner was a regular visitor at the eatery.
After leaving Rupa Mall, Kiptum and his
acquaintances proceeded to Grand Miarmir Guest House in Annex, situated off the
Eldoret-Nairobi highway, about 14 kilometres from Rupa Mall.
Kiptum arrived at the third hotel at around
9:12 pm where he shared a meal with his coach and the lady. Reports indicated
that they ordered a meal comprising meat and boiled bananas.
“He arrived here at around 9.12 pm and parked
his vehicle then ordered food, meat and bananas, and ate it all before leaving
here at around 10.15 pm,” narrated a worker at the Grand Miarmir Guest House.
According to records at the gate, Kiptum left
the third hotel at around 10.25 pm, 45 minutes before he crashed along the
Eldoret-Kaptagat Road around 11 PM.
