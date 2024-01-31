Suspected drug trafficker arrested alongside 3 Burundians after detectives raided his residence in Kamulu - Are foreign criminals taking advantage of RUTO’s Visa-free policy? (PHOTOs).





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - A suspected drug trafficker was arrested by police officers from the Anti-Narcotic Unit after they raided his house at Kamulu along Kangundo Road during an intelligence-led operation.

The main suspect identified as Haggai Anakeya Aniango was caught flat-footed after detectives conducted a search in his two houses and managed to recover dry plant materials suspected to be narcotic drugs (Cannabis sativa) weighing approximately 15kg.

The suspect, with his three accomplices namely Mario Amukula, Josephine Shimunza and Shirimana Dorine allegedly from Burundi, who had no identification documents, were arrested and escorted to Kasarani Police Station and placed in custody.

The exhibit has been secured as the four await to be arraigned.















































