PORSHA WILLIAMS files for divorce from SIMON GUOBADIA after 15 months of marriage



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's marriage is reportedly coming to an end 15 months after their grand wedding in Nigeria.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday, February 22 in Atlanta, according to court documents.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the divorce is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

The cause of their split is an "ongoing matter," an insider said to People.

Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, said "I do" in November 2022, in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2021 after one month of dating.

"Yes we are crazy in love," Williams captioned a selfie with Guobadia.

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

Guobadia backed up Williams' sentiments, telling his followers that he asked her to marry him "because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."

Williams first joined RHOA back in its fifth season. After leaving the show in season 13, she and Guobadia appeared together on Real Housewives spinoff Porsha's Family Matters in 2021.

She last starred in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.