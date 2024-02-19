Shock as it emerges that RAILA doesn’t even pay his ODM Secretary General EDWIN SIFUNA despite his many roles – Look!

This was revealed by Sifuna himself who
claimed that he is not on the ODM’s payroll.
According to Sifuna, holders of posts like
secretary general, or even the party's national chairman, are deemed as
sideline officials and are not entitled to remuneration given that they do not
sit in the secretariat.
The Nairobi senator was speaking on Andrew
Kibe's podcast when he divulged the details of his office in ODM.
The national secretariat headed by the
Executive Director, who is appointed by the National Executive Committee, is
the one that runs and links all the other party organs, and those sitting in it
are the ones on the party's payroll.
On the other hand, the secretary general and
the like are appointed by the party's National Governing Council (NGC).
Citing the Political Parties Act, Sifuna
explained that it is unlawful for him to draw pay from the party.
"The law states that an official of the
party is not supposed to be paid a salary. It is only the technical staff that
receive salaries.
“For example, at Chungwa House we have the
executive director, communication director and finance directors, those are the
ones who are paid. But the secretary general and chairman are not paid,"
he stated.
The Political Parties Act locks sideliner officials like a party leader, national chairman, or even secretary general
of the parties' payrolls.
Besides the executive director, others in the
ODM secretariat are the head of finance and administration, the director of
communications, the head of membership recruitment and the head of youth
affairs.
