Shock as it emerges that RAILA doesn’t even pay his ODM Secretary General EDWIN SIFUNA despite his many roles – Look!





Monday, February 19, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga does not pay ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, despite his many roles in the party, among them defending him and the party ideals.

This was revealed by Sifuna himself who claimed that he is not on the ODM’s payroll.

According to Sifuna, holders of posts like secretary general, or even the party's national chairman, are deemed as sideline officials and are not entitled to remuneration given that they do not sit in the secretariat.

The Nairobi senator was speaking on Andrew Kibe's podcast when he divulged the details of his office in ODM.

The national secretariat headed by the Executive Director, who is appointed by the National Executive Committee, is the one that runs and links all the other party organs, and those sitting in it are the ones on the party's payroll.

On the other hand, the secretary general and the like are appointed by the party's National Governing Council (NGC).

Citing the Political Parties Act, Sifuna explained that it is unlawful for him to draw pay from the party.

"The law states that an official of the party is not supposed to be paid a salary. It is only the technical staff that receive salaries.

“For example, at Chungwa House we have the executive director, communication director and finance directors, those are the ones who are paid. But the secretary general and chairman are not paid," he stated.

The Political Parties Act locks sideliner officials like a party leader, national chairman, or even secretary general of the parties' payrolls.

Besides the executive director, others in the ODM secretariat are the head of finance and administration, the director of communications, the head of membership recruitment and the head of youth affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST