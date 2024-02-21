If you are keeping dollars under your bed, kindly sell them before it is too late - CS MOSES KURIA tells Kenyans

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

- Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has urged Kenyans who are hoarding dollars to sell them before it is too late.

Speaking on Monday during a cabinet retreat in Naivasha, Kuria said some of the measures the Kenya Kwanza administration put in place have seen the Kenyan shilling gain rapidly against the US Dollar.

Kuria noted that the shilling has gained a high of Sh20 against the US Dollar in just a week of paying off the Eurobond and that more gains are coming.

He encouraged those keeping Dollars to sell them so they would not suffer bigger losses when the shilling strengthened further.

“Kwa zile harakati ambazo rais na makamu wa rais na serikali yetu imefanya, uchumi wetu umeanza kufufuka.

"Juzi mmeona shilingi kwa wiki moja tumemaliza kulipa maneno ya Eurobond shilingi yetu imegain Sh20 against Dollar na mambo bado.

"Kama wewe umeficha Dollar nyumbani kwako tafadhali sikiza mtu anasema ukweli. Enda uza Dollar leo otherwise utajipata pabaya,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST