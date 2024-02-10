RUTO continues to reward mediocrity as he appoints DUALE‘s brother Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railway Corporation – UHURU warned Kenyans

Sunday, February 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to reward his political loyalists who supported him during the 2022 presidential election.
Though Ruto pledged during his campaign trail to appoint hustlers in his government, what he is currently doing is rewarding political rejects and dinosaurs who supported his 2022 presidential campaign.
On Friday, in a Gazette Notice, Ruto appointed Abdi Bare Duale, the brother of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railway Corporation.
“In exercise of the powers
conferred by Section 4 (a) of the Kenya Railway Corporation Act, the Cabinet
Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints Abdi Bare Duale to be the
chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railway Corporation for a
period of three (3) years with effect from Friday, February 9, 2024. Gazette
Notice Number 2873/2023 is revoked," the gazette notice reads in part.
Duale replaces Muhumed Abdi
Mohamed, whose appointment has been revoked.
Before his latest appointment,
Duale served as the chairperson of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company
Limited (KETRACO).
“In exercise of the powers
conferred by Section 4 (a) of the Kenya Railway Corporation Act, the Cabinet
Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints Abdi Bare Duale to be the
chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railway Corporation for a
period of three (3) years with effect from Friday, February 9, 2024. Gazette
Notice Number 2873/2023 is revoked," the gazette notice reads in part.
Duale replaces Muhumed Abdi
Mohamed, whose appointment has been revoked.
Before his latest appointment,
Duale served as the chairperson of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company
Limited (KETRACO).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments