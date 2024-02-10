RUTO continues to reward mediocrity as he appoints DUALE‘s brother Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railway Corporation – UHURU warned Kenyans



Sunday, February 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to reward his political loyalists who supported him during the 2022 presidential election.

Though Ruto pledged during his campaign trail to appoint hustlers in his government, what he is currently doing is rewarding political rejects and dinosaurs who supported his 2022 presidential campaign.



