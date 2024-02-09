I hate the saying ‘Children are a blessing’ because it is usually said from a place of selfishness - LADY says

Friday, February 9, 2024 – A lady has sparked off a debate after stating that she hates the saying ‘children are a blessing’ because ‘it is usually said from a place of selfishness.’
In a video shared online, the lady argued that most people
have kids for the wrong reasons.
“The way I hate that saying ‘Children
are a blessing'.”
“One reason why I hate that
saying is because it is gotten from a place of selfishness.”
“They say Children are a
blessing because they are thinking of what the children are coming to do for
them.”
“For example, people who
birth children because they need these children to take care of them in old
age, people who birth children with the intention they need them to take care
of the other children they intend to birth and lets not forget those that birth
children for their legacy and there are people who birth children because they
are lonely.”
“Like I said, kids are a
blessing is a saying gotten from a selfish place because folks don't think
about how they will be a blessing to these kids.”
“They only think about how
these kids are only going to be a blessing to them.”
“It is a very disingenuous
saying as well because deep down these people do not think all children are a
blessing.”
“They only think a child is a
blessing when are the ones that have the child'' she said
