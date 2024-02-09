Trending VIDEO of a Pastor interrupting his preaching to celebrate Nigeria’s win against South Africa



Friday, February 9, 2024 – A video of a Pastor interrupting his preaching to celebrate Super Eagles's win against Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the ongoing AFCON match on Wednesday, February 7, has gone viral.

The clergyman couldn't contain his joy when he was told the Super Eagles had defeated their South African counterparts and have qualified for the finals.

Watch the video below