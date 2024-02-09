Bill proposes Traffic officers be replaced by CCTV cameras on our roads to get rid of corruption

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Bomachoge Borabu Member of Parliament, Barango Obadiah, has proposed a bill that seeks to introduce CCTV cameras on our roads and do away with traffic police officers.
Speaking on
Friday, Obadiah said the bill Bribery (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will help the state in
fighting corruption in the police service.
During the bill's review by the
Budget and Appropriations Committee, Barango stated: "The purpose of the
bill is to amend the Bribery Act, 2016 by inserting a new section 10(A), which
highlights anti-bribery measures for the National Police Service."
"These measures include
ensuring that CCTV cameras at designated traffic areas are maintained,
commissioning police uniforms without pockets, taking action against an officer
accepting a bribe in the designated area, and coordinating CCTV cameras in all
areas where traffic police are stationed,”
The bill comes at a time when
Kenya Police officers are ranked as the most corrupt police officers in the
world.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments