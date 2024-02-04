"I can only press my phone when my madam is absent" – African LADY working as a maid in an Arab country shares her experience as she joins the trending 'of course' challenge



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – An African lady, Queen Alubarika, has shared her shocking experience working as a maid in Libya.

She narrated her experience when she joined the trending ‘of course’ challenge.

According to her, even after she is done with work, she has to sit beside her madam in case she needs anything.

“Of course, I am a maid in an Arab country, I can only press phone when my madam is absent,” she said.

“Of course, I am a maid in an Arab country and most of my friends must be thinking I am now rich. Because how the f**k do you come into my DM and start telling me to borrow me 50k, 100k.”

