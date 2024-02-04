Marriage is not an achievement, finding the right partner is - Actress MARY REMMY NJOKU



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has berated married people who do not allow single people breathe.

In a post shared on her IG page, Mary averred that marriage in itself is not an achievement but finding the right partner is.

The mum of three opined that 60% of the couples claiming to be happy only do so due to societal expectation.

She asked married women who are fond of mocking single ladies to allow them breathe.

According to her, singles are not in any relationship because they haven't found the person that will give them peace.