I became a doctor and now the Government is failing me - 2016 KCSE top student laments as she joins her colleagues in the streets (PHOTOs).

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Shirley Ogalo was among the top 3 students in the 2016 KCSE exams and when she appeared in the media after her remarkable performance, she said her dream was to become a doctor.

She went to the University and pursued a degree in medicine but there is nothing to smile about after graduating.

She joined other medical students on Friday to protest over delays in internship placements.

The medical graduates included dentists, pharmacists, and physicians donning white medical coats and protective hairnets.

They marched in solidarity to protest the delay in their postings for compulsory professional training and licensing by the Ministry of Health.

The young medic took to her Twitter account and lashed out at the Government for failing her.

“How it started vs how it’s going. I said I wanted to be a doctor 7 years ago, I became a doctor and now the government is failing me,’’ she tweeted.





