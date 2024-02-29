How 18-year-old University student took his own life after convincing himself he had incurable cancer but was found to be perfectly healthy

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – A University of York student took his own life after convincing himself he had incurable cancer, but he was found to have been perfectly healthy, an inquest has heard.
Charles Henry Johnson, 18, declined offers to socialise with
his new housemates a day or two after he started his first year, telling them
he was still unpacking.
But when his father contacted the university, worried he had
not heard from his student son, the computer science student was found
suffocated in his room with his bags still full.
In notes found in his room, the Computer Science student
said he had started to feel unwell about two years before, and believed he had
stage four bowel cancer that had spread to his chest and brain.
Charles had self-diagnosed his condition, saying that it
'wasn't survivable', York Mix reported.
But a post-mortem found that his organs were completely
healthy and his brain was normal, with no traces of cancer.
Alison Norton, the assistant coroner for York and North
Yorkshire, told the inquest the teenager's notes and blog entries 'indicated
that he had made a decision to take his own life, rather than suffer with an
illness that he believed that he had'.
Charles was said to be 'happy to start university' after
finishing school with As in maths, physics, and computer science. He had plans
to become a computer engineer.
'He was an excellent student, very intelligent, he knew
everything about technology,' his father James' statement to the inquest
said, The York Press reported.
Charles had previously been referred to the local mental
health support services in his hometown in September 2021, who had advised him
to reduce the amount of time he spent online.
And just a month later, his father had told the surgery his
son was feeling 'much better', with the surgery not seeing him regarding his
mental health again.
When Mr Johnson contacted the university on September 20,
worried he had not heard from his son, two safety officers were sent to his
room at 11am.
After not getting a response they gained entry and found
Charles lying on his bed at Philip Brockbank Court, Langwith College, appearing
to be lifeless and cold.
He was declared dead at 11.51 am, with officers finding that
it was not suspicious and there were no visible injuries.
His door and window were locked and there was no alcohol,
drugs or prescription medication nearby, while the cause of death was
suffocation.
His body had increased ketone levels which may have been
caused by fasting and could have sparked mental health issues before his death,
but a pathologist could not rule out whether it did or how much it may have
affected him.
A University of York spokesperson said: 'We were deeply
saddened by the death of Charles and our thoughts are with his family and
friends.
'Since we shared the very sad news with our staff and
students, we continue to encourage anyone who is struggling to contact us for
further advice and support.'
