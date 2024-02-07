''How can you pay bride price and your wife would put password and tell you not to touch her phone? I pity you”- Actor DON RICHARD tackles married men (VIDEO)



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Actor Don Richard has taken to social media to tackle married men who give their wives privacy over their phones.

In a video shared online, Richard asked how a woman whose husband paid her bride price be comfortable locking her phone with a password.

In his words;

‘It's very funny. How can I pay your bride price, spend so much on our wedding and then I put you in my house and you go ahead to put a password on your phone and you say I cannot check your phone, I cannot check who is chatting with you on Whatsapp, sending you a friend request, sending you voice notes on Whatsapp, and you call me your husband?

Hope you know all the rubbish you were doing when you were still single has ended? You shouldn't have gotten married then?

Men, your wife will tell you that you cannot touch her phone and that she has passworded it and you will agree? You do not remember how much you spent on your wedding day? I pity you guys! You will train a child till when he is 25 and then you will now discover he is for someone else. You better go and do a DNA test now.''

Watch the video below