Crew member dies following accident on set of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – A rigger working at Radford Studios in Studio City died On Tuesday, Feb. 6, after falling from a catwalk.

The male crew member, who died at the scene, was working on the set of Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, but the series was not filming at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed and identified him as Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City.

A Marvel spokesperson confirmed the news and added, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” President Matthew D. Loeb added.

“Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app.”

Wonder Man is set to start its production next month after the studio had to delay the shoot due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes.