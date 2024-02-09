He lied to us all! Bishop who vigorously campaigned for RUTO now turns against him over failed promises

Friday, February 9, 2024 – After vigorously campaigning for President William Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election with the hope that things would be better for him and Kenyans, Bishop Samuel Ngacha Njiriri is a disappointed man.

The good bishop has now turned against Ruto, accusing him of reneging on almost all the promises he made to Kenyans.

According to Bishop Njiriri of the Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church, Ruto has let them down by failing to honour his pledges.

“As church leaders, we have been made to look bad before our flock whom we convinced to vote for him because everything he seems to be doing is completely contrary to what he promised,” Njiriri noted.

He urged Ruto to come out and tell Kenyans the truth that he gave unrealistic promises.

“It is now the moment to face the truth. Just come out and tell Kenyans the promises we made are unrealistic now let us prioritise...

"But if we try to push to achieve what you promised and we all know that we have nothing to deliver the promises, then we are going to break everybody’s back, you will even break your back,” said Njiriri.

The bishop, who was one of the leaders of the evangelical churches that were key to Ruto’s successful run for State House, beseeched the President to listen to the cries of Kenyans and reconsider the taxation regime he has put in place, which he says has made life more difficult.

He noted that although the government must use all available avenues to generate revenue to sustain its operations, it is illogical for the same government to overtax Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.