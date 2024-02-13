He doesn’t have to be rich - 42-year-old, PIERRA MAKENA, reveals her ideal man and responds to those claiming she is too old to get a husband.





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Celebrated Kenyan female deejay and former actor, Pierra Makena, had a candid interview with Oga Obinna, where she opened up about her views on love, marriage, and what she looks for in a partner.

The 42-year-old entertainer said her ideal man should be God-fearing, adding that he does not necessarily have to be rich.

“A God-fearing, hard-working man who doesn’t necessarily need to be rich but should be self-driven,” she said.

She also values personal hygiene and a good sense of romance.

Makena said she is unbothered despite being not married at 42.

She admitted that she faces a lot of pressure from society but according to her, there is no specific age that someone should be married.

“Who says there is an age one should be married?” she questioned.

“I do not want to get married to the wrong person just to please society,” she added.

The mother of one confirmed she is yet to meet ‘the one’ but she is not in a rush.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.