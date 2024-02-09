Friday, February 9, 2024 – A Ghanaian woman is trying to set a world record for the longest time continuously chewing a piece of gum without stopping.
Artise Maame is aiming to chew gum non-stop for 7 days and
become a Guinness World Record holder.
She began preparing for the marathon since 2023 and she
named it Chewing gum a-thon.
A video of her seated, chewing gum, while a clock counted the time beside her has gone viral on social media.
Watch the video below.
Ghanaian woman engages in chewing gum marathon to set world record (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/mHXNDIGPN1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 9, 2024
0 Comments