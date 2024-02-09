Ghanaian woman engages in chewing gum marathon to set world record (VIDEO)



Friday, February 9, 2024 – A Ghanaian woman is trying to set a world record for the longest time continuously chewing a piece of gum without stopping.

Artise Maame is aiming to chew gum non-stop for 7 days and become a Guinness World Record holder.

She began preparing for the marathon since 2023 and she named it Chewing gum a-thon.

A video of her seated, chewing gum, while a clock counted the time beside her has gone viral on social media.





Watch the video below.