BRAD PITT and ANGELINA JOLIE are close to finalizing divorce



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly close to settling their divorce as they are both taking one of the last key final steps on the path to a divorce settlement.

Pitt and Jolie are serving their final financial disclosures to each other which is noteworthy, considering there hasn't been much movement on their divorce case for at least a couple years now.

The final terms of any overall settlement of the divorce haven't been filed yet, but Thursday's filings indicate that one of the most legendary marriages and acrimonious divorces in recent Hollywood history is finally coming to an end.

They first met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" back in 2004 while Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The onscreen couple remained just friends through shooting though Brad separated from Jennifer about a year later.

Brad and Angelina quickly shacked up together after his separation was announced, and they built a big family over the next few years Brad and Angelina quickly shacked up together after his separation was announced, and they built a big family over the next few years with six children.

They got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014, but Angelina filed for divorce just two years later in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the same year, Pitt was accused of physically abusing at least one of his children even though he was cleared by authorities after an investigation and he denied the claims too.

The divorce proceedings continued to stretch out well after that and a judge eventually ruled Brad and Angelina were legally single back in 2019. Other elements of the divorce have been playing out behind the scenes since then.