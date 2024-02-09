BRAD PITT and ANGELINA JOLIE are close to finalizing divorce

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly close to settling their divorce as they are both taking one of the last key final steps on the path to a divorce settlement.
Pitt and Jolie are serving their final financial disclosures
to each other which is noteworthy, considering there hasn't been much movement
on their divorce case for at least a couple years now.
The final terms of any overall settlement of the divorce
haven't been filed yet, but Thursday's filings indicate that one of the most
legendary marriages and acrimonious divorces in recent Hollywood history is
finally coming to an end.
They first met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
back in 2004 while Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The
onscreen couple remained just friends through shooting though Brad separated
from Jennifer about a year later.
Brad and Angelina quickly shacked up together after his
separation was announced, and they built a big family over the next few years
Brad and Angelina quickly shacked up together after his separation was
announced, and they built a big family over the next few years with six
children.
They got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014,
but Angelina filed for divorce just two years later in 2016, citing
irreconcilable differences.
In the same year, Pitt was accused of physically abusing at
least one of his children even though he was cleared by authorities after an
investigation and he denied the claims too.
The divorce proceedings continued to stretch out well after
that and a judge eventually ruled Brad and Angelina were legally single back in
2019. Other elements of the divorce have been playing out behind the scenes
since then.
0 Comments