Game over as RAILA ODINGA endorses the person he wants as the next LSK President – See who the lucky candidate is?



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Vice President Faith Odhiambo's bid for the organization’s presidency has received a huge boost.

This is after Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga endorsed her as his preferred LSK President.

In a statement after meeting Odhiambo, Raila said her commitment to upholding the rule of law and calling for good governance is inspiring.

The former Prime Minister wished Odhiambo all the best in the upcoming polls, adding she has his full support.

“An engaging conversation with Faith Odhiambo, LSK Vice President, and aspiring LSK President. Her commitment to upholding the rule of law and advocating for good governance principles is truly inspiring.

"I wish her all the best and she has my full support,” said Raila.

More than 15,700 lawyers are set to go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new President, council members, and a male representative on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The race to replace Eric Theuri, whose two-year term is ending, has attracted the attention of five candidates: Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, Kipkoech Benhard Ngetich, Peter Wanyama, and Carolyne Kamende.

Whoever wins the seat will become LSK’s fifty-first president and for the three women candidates, whoever wins will be the second woman in LSK history to head the society after former Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, who headed LSK between 2001 and 2003.

The race for JSC representative has pitted Theuri against Omwanza Ombati and Professor Michael Wabwile.

The Kenyan DAILY POST