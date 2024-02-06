DCI releases PHOTOs of suspects wanted in connection with the Embakasi fire tragedy after RUTO issued orders (LOOK).

The
LPG refilling site is rented by Derrick Kimathi (the prime suspect) and put
under the management of one Stephen Kilonzo.
Arising
from the blast, six fatalities have been recorded, and about 300 persons
suffered different degrees of burns. Some were treated and discharged, while
others are still admitted at various hospitals in serious conditions.
Several
motor vehicles, business premises, and residential houses were also destroyed by
the harrowing inferno.
The
DCI continues to condole with the families of those who lost their dear lives and wishes for the quick recovery of those recuperating in various health
facilities.
Meanwhile, to
ensure that justice has had its way, the DCI teams that are investigating the
dreadful incident have so far arrested the main suspect Derrick Kimathi alongside
three NEMA officials who were found culpable.
These
are David Ongare (Director Environment Compliance), Joseph Makau (Head
Environmental Impact Assessment), and Mirrian Kioko.
Five
other suspects are still at large and are wanted by the DCI to answer to their
crimes that have caused untold physical and emotional suffering to fellow
Kenyans.
These
include Stephen Kilonzo (the site manager), Ann Kabiri Mirungi of NEMA, Lynette
Cheruyoit (NEMA's Senior Environmental Officer), truck driver Robert Gitau and
Abraham Mwangi (driver).
