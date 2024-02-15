REVEALED: The amount of money KEVIN KANG’ETHE paid to escape from Muthaiga Police Station! The deal was too sweet for cops to turn down (VIDEO).





Friday, February 16, 2024 - Wanted fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe shocked the world last week after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, where he had been held awaiting his extradition to the United States of America to face murder charges after killing his girlfriend.

Kang’ethe’s escape led to the arrest of police officers who were on duty after it emerged that he just walked out of the station freely and boarded a matatu along Thika Road.

It is now emerging that his escape was a well-coordinated plan between him, his close relative, his brother, and rogue cops.

According to K24 TV investigative journalist Franklin Wallah, Ksh 2 Million had been set aside to secure his freedom.

The money was reportedly brought by one of his close relatives who flew from neighbouring Tanzania.

A section of senior police officers were allegedly involved in the deal.

A down payment had already been paid in dollars to facilitate his escape and the rest of the money was supposed to be paid to the cops but the suspect was cornered and re-arrested.

Watch the investigative report courtesy of K24 TV’s Franklin Walah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.