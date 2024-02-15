REVEALED: The amount of money KEVIN KANG’ETHE paid to escape from Muthaiga Police Station! The deal was too sweet for cops to turn down (VIDEO).

Kang’ethe’s escape led to the arrest of police officers who
were on duty after it emerged that he just walked out of the station freely and
boarded a matatu along Thika Road.
It is now emerging that his escape was a well-coordinated
plan between him, his close relative, his brother, and rogue cops.
According to K24 TV investigative journalist Franklin
Wallah, Ksh 2 Million had been set aside to secure his freedom.
The money was reportedly brought by one of his close
relatives who flew from neighbouring Tanzania.
A section of senior police officers were allegedly involved
in the deal.
A down payment had already been paid in dollars to
facilitate his escape and the rest of the money was supposed to be paid to the
cops but the suspect was cornered and re-arrested.
Watch the investigative report courtesy of K24 TV’s Franklin
Walah.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments