Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – A South African pastor, Amos Mbiza, has said that marriages fail because men treat their wives like maids while women treat their husbands like servants.

The pastor who stated this in Facebook posts on Monday, February 5, 2024, also said that marriages fail because women like to tame men too soon after marriage.