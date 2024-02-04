Death at Lily Academy: Parents of 9-year-old ANGELINA NJOKI cry for justice as the management interferes with CCTV footage! See what happened.

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - A 9-year-old girl reportedly drowned and died during swimming lessons at Lily Academy, a popular school along Thika Road.

The deceased girl, identified as Angelina Njoki, was only a month old at the school.

According to reliable sources, she drowned and nobody noticed until she went missing in class.

There is a deliberate plan by the management to do a cover-up by interfering with the CCTV footage.

Parents and staff have also been gagged from talking about this tragedy.

Last year, another kid died on the spot after being run over by the school bus and nothing was done about it.

Below is a post by blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora exposing how the school’s management is trying to do a cover-up.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.