Cry for justice: See what Ol Kalou OCS, CORLENIUS CHEMISET, did to 20-year-old, DOREEN CHEROTICH, a week ago after luring her into his house! This man is evil (READ).





Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora has exposed Ol Kalou OCS Corlenius Chemiset after he did the unthinkable to 20-year-old Doreen Cherotich.

The incident happened on 27th January 2024.

The matter is reportedly being swept under the carpet.

Read the heartbreaking post.