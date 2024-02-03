CCTV footage exposes IRENE KERUBO, a matron at St Johns Girls in Kilifi County - See what she was captured doing at night! It is now a police case.





Sunday, February 4, 2024 - 43-year-old Irene Kerubo, a matron at St John Girls in Kilifi County, is in police custody over an arson attempt.

According to a police report, the suspect was caught on CCTV trying to burn down a dormitory at night.

She entered the dormitory and stayed there for about 5 minutes.

She was seen in the CCTV footage hurriedly leaving the dormitory and two minutes later, it was engulfed in an inferno.

The suspect was arrested for further probe after police reviewed the CCTV footage.





Read the police report below.

