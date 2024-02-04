Gloves Off: ZARI HASSAN’s boyfriend’s jilted baby mama continues washing his dirty linen in public and exposes how he lives off women - ZARI should be worried(LOOK).

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Zari Hassan’s boyfriend, Shakib Cham, is embroiled in a public drama with his 22-year-old baby mama, Jalia Cremy after she accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

The jilted lady took to her Facebook account and washed Shakib’s dirty linen in public.

She claims that Shakib abandoned her when she was pregnant and would always come back whenever he saw her doing well financially.

She further revealed that the flashy Ugandan hunk had a habit of borrowing her money and whenever she refused to lend him the money, he would call their son ugly.

She described him as a narcissist, a liar, and a great manipulator, who would do anything for clout.

She wondered why he was always posting photos helping the less fortunate kids, yet he had never bought anything for their kid.

"I was damaged by Shakib emotionally, mentally and financially. I hope you won't be the next victim,'' she warned Zari.

Check out her latest post.





