Corrupt Police officers are behind the increase of sale of illicit alcohol in the country – MPs say

Friday, February 23, 2024 - The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security has invited Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to explain the rise in the illicit alcohol trade.

The lawmakers blamed the police for rampant cases of illicit alcohol, saying Koome must provide a comprehensive report on measures taken by the National Police Service to arrest the situation.

The demand comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Kirinyaga County’s Kangai Village where 23 individuals lost their lives after consuming illicit alcohol.

Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina initiated the call, seeking a statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on the devastating incident.

Expressing deep concern, Maina cited a disturbing trend of fatalities resulting from the consumption of illicit and adulterated alcoholic beverages across the nation.

“The most recent tragedy occurred in Kangai Village on February 6th, 2024, where 23 lives were lost, and numerous others suffered severe consequences, including loss of vision, due to the consumption of suspected expired alcohol with a dangerously high ethanol content,” the statement filed on Friday read.

With the condition of survivors deteriorating and fears of a rising death toll, Maina stressed the urgent need to address the root causes.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji claimed police officers are deeply entrenched in the illicit ethanol trade.

Mukunji called for a halt in ethanol imports to pave the way for the verification of traders and their tax compliance status.

“The situation has reached a critical juncture where immediate action is imperative.

"We must put an end to the influx of ethanol until we can ascertain the identities of these traders and ensure they are fulfilling their tax obligations,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST