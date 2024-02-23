Corrupt Police officers are behind the increase of sale of illicit alcohol in the country – MPs say

Friday, February 23, 2024 - The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security has invited Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to explain the rise in the illicit alcohol trade.
The lawmakers blamed the police
for rampant cases of illicit alcohol, saying Koome must provide a comprehensive
report on measures taken by the National Police Service to arrest the
situation.
The demand comes in the wake of
a tragic incident in Kirinyaga County’s Kangai Village where 23 individuals
lost their lives after consuming illicit alcohol.
Kirinyaga County Woman
Representative Njeri Maina initiated the call, seeking a statement from the
Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal
Security on the devastating incident.
Expressing deep concern, Maina
cited a disturbing trend of fatalities resulting from the consumption of
illicit and adulterated alcoholic beverages across the nation.
“The most recent tragedy
occurred in Kangai Village on February 6th, 2024, where 23 lives were lost, and
numerous others suffered severe consequences, including loss of vision, due to
the consumption of suspected expired alcohol with a dangerously high ethanol
content,” the statement filed on Friday read.
With the condition of survivors
deteriorating and fears of a rising death toll, Maina stressed the urgent need
to address the root causes.
Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji
claimed police officers are deeply entrenched in the illicit ethanol trade.
Mukunji called for a halt in
ethanol imports to pave the way for the verification of traders and their tax
compliance status.
“The situation has reached a critical juncture where immediate action is imperative.
"We must put an end to
the influx of ethanol until we can ascertain the identities of these traders and
ensure they are fulfilling their tax obligations,” he stated.
