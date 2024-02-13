Concern for KANYE WEST as he displays worrying growth on lip after undergoing experimental surgery



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Kanye West has sparked concern after he was seen with an unusual growth on the center of his upper lip, which comes about a month after he had titanium teeth installed.

On Monday, Feb. 12, West, 46, shared an Instagram post in which he kept the camera focused on himself while he walked through an airport with his wife Bianca Censori, 29.

Viewers noticed a visible lump on his top lip and they commented on it.

“What’s wrong with ur top lip? Something is going on?? Hmmmm??” one fan said.

A separate Twitter user asked, “What the hell is that lump in the middle of his top lip?”

Kanye spent around $850,000 to get experimental dental surgery just weeks ago.