AZEALIA BANKS slams BEYONCE for venturing into country music



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Singer Azealia Banks has slammed Beyonce for venturing into the country music genre.

Bey, 42, shocked fans when she announced a new county music album during the Verizon Super Bowl ad on Sunday, Feb. 11.

After Beyonce's announcement, a teaser of her new song was released and she was quickly put on blast by controversial musician Banks, 32.

Banks wrote on Instagram: "Ugh Bianca girl I love you down but them r&b runs over the leslie feist back beats is giving pickmesha.

"Nothing country about it. You're seeing yourself up to be ridiculed again. There's a theatrical element to country music!!!

"Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and, bullying from jay-z !!! It's giving big-time musical grift. Yes, black girls can make country music... but you're just really not hitting the button.

“Beyoncé please stop the madness. The gay-baiting, the overtly narcissistic attempts to lazily encroach into a genre *you think* your popularity is gonna gain accolades for you in... You're looking like food sis. You will gag when k Michelle tears it.”





Banks has called out Beyonce multiple times in the past.

Back in 2018 Banks accused Beyonce of stealing her choreography, stealing from other female artists and being a “regular b***h”.

Azealia said in her Instagram tirade: "I realized that my ex-dancer Ashanti choreographed for Beyoncé and stole the original choreography @gypjaq made for Count Contessa.

“Beyoncé needs to get over herself and just hire me ‘cause even though Coachella was cute…it was still more of the same.”

She went on to say “Beyoncé loves to push this female empowerment s**t but is just ALWAYS trying to steal from talented women and outdo them…but she really never does.”'