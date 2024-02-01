1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Bronx subway station



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – One man was killed and five other people injured after gunfire erupted at a Bronx train station Monday afternoon, February 12.

The New York City Police Department launched an investigation after shots were fired on the uptown 4 train platform at the Mount Eden Avenue station around 4:30 pm.

The violence broke out after a fight began on a train and spilt onto the platform, police said.

Authorities believe the dispute started between two groups of teenagers on a northbound subway train.

A NYPD spokesman said a 35-year-old male was shot and killed. The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Of the survivors, three were male and two were female, the spokesperson said.

All of the victims were in stable condition as of Monday evening.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and in the ear and taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to St. Barnabas, while a 71-year-old man was taken to Bronx Care Hospital.

Also taken to Presbyterian was a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the foot.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in both the face and neck and was taken to St. Barnabas.

Officers were seen crowding at the subway entrance while others walked alongside the halted train cars. Police tape was strung along the scene.

At a press conference, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said that detectives do not believe this was a case of one person 'firing indiscriminately' into a crowd.

Rather, the argument escalated until at least one person pulled a gun. Some of the victims are thought to have been part of the dispute.

'This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest – and I’m very confident they will – there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences,' Kemper said.