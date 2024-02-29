CNN to pay DON LEMON $24.5 Million after firing him last year

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – News anchor, Don Lemon and CNN have reportedly reached a financial agreement after he was fired last year.
After 17 years with CNN, the longtime anchor announced his
firing from the network in an X post in April 2023. "I was informed this
morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon
wrote.
Shortly after Lemon’s post, CNN's public relations team
released a counter statement, accusing Lemon of misrepresenting what occurred.
"Don Lemon's statement
about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted.
"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead
released a statement on Twitter."
The former CNN anchor and the media company reached a
separation deal that would pay Lemon approximately $24.5 million and the total
is reportedly the amount of money Lemon, 57, was set to receive if his final
contract ended in 3 and a half years.
The journalist’s separation from the network followed his
exit from the CNN This Morning show. In February 2023, Lemon received backlash
for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being
"past her prime."
He made his remarks on the politician’s age during a segment
on the show with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
After the Haley comment, Lemon publicly apologized,
"agreed to participate in formal training" and was back on air after
less than a week.
Two months later, Lemon conducted a confrontational
interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which
reportedly left “several CNN leaders exasperated”.
In July 2023, Lemon broke his silence in an interview with
Rudy Williams of ABC24.
“I have a responsibility not
only as a journalist, but as an American, to tell the truth,” Lemon said.
“And to abide by the promises
of the Constitution, because the Constitution says a more perfect union. Not a
perfect union.”
“I'm not a perfect person. No
one is," Lemon added. "In order to fulfil the promise of the
Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for
the truth.”
