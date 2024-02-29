At least 31 dead after bus plunges off bridge in Mali



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – At least 31 people were killed in Mali on Tuesday, Feb. 27, when a bus plunged off a bridge over a river near the western town of Kenieba, the transport ministry said.

10 others were injured in the crash, some seriously, causing fears that the death toll could rise,

The bus had been en route to Burkina Faso when the accident occurred at around 5:00pm local time, the transport ministry said.

The statement added that Malians and citizens of elsewhere in the West African subregion were among the victims.

"The probable cause was the driver's failure to control the vehicle," it said.