CHARLES OUDA’s last words 3 hours before he took his own life revealed - This is heartbreaking.

Standing tall and
exuding charisma, the deceased actor addressed those who had gathered at the
party with a powerful message, urging them to embrace love amidst life’s
challenges.
He gave the moving
speech three hours before he took his own life.
“Some
of us survived the year, but as we survive, I would ask us to remember one
thing – we survived, and love is everything. I would ask that we love each
other. That we understand that love is no longer in the streets,” he
passionately declared and tossed a
drink with his friends.
Little did they know that those moving words
would mark his last moments.
News of Charle’s death
was shared by his family and fiancée Ciru Muriuki on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
He died at the age of
38.
The former Makutano Junction
actor had been silently battling alcoholism that led him to suicide.
He
was not only a skilled actor
but also a distinguished film director and scriptwriter.
