CHARLES OUDA’s last words 3 hours before he took his own life revealed - This is heartbreaking.





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Renowned actor Charles ‘Charlie’ Ouda spent his last moments with friends and fellow actors at the wrap party of the popular TV series Salem.

Standing tall and exuding charisma, the deceased actor addressed those who had gathered at the party with a powerful message, urging them to embrace love amidst life’s challenges.

He gave the moving speech three hours before he took his own life.

“Some of us survived the year, but as we survive, I would ask us to remember one thing – we survived, and love is everything. I would ask that we love each other. That we understand that love is no longer in the streets,” he passionately declared and tossed a drink with his friends.

Little did they know that those moving words would mark his last moments.

News of Charle’s death was shared by his family and fiancée Ciru Muriuki on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

He died at the age of 38.

The former Makutano Junction actor had been silently battling alcoholism that led him to suicide.

He was not only a skilled actor but also a distinguished film director and scriptwriter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.