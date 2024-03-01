I housed him and fed him for 2 years - AOKO OTIENO spills dirt as she breaks up with a married man that she reportedly snatched from another woman.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has taken to her X account and announced that she has parted ways with her boyfriend, Ben Onyach.
Although she didn’t
reveal why they broke up, Aoko washed Ben’s dirty linen in public by claiming
that she fed him and housed him for two years after he was dumped by his Kikuyu
wife.
“I housed and fed him
for two years. His Kikuyu wife had ditched him,” she tweeted.
Aoko said that she
kicked Ben out of her house in the middle of the night and claimed she
had given him several warnings before they broke up.
“I issued enough
warnings,” she said.
She vowed to spill
more dirt and cause mayhem on the X platform.
Aoko introduced Ben to
the online community late last year.
She even claimed that
he was planning to marry her.
However, their hyped
affair has ended in tears as predicted.
Check out her tweets.
