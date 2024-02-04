GOD bless BABA! See the amount RAILA donated to the victims of Embakasi gas explosion as RUTO is busy with campaigns?

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after he extended a charitable act to the victims of a fire in Embakasi that claimed lives and led to injuries.

According to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Raila donated Sh1 million toward the welfare of the victims.

The lawmaker further offered to top the amount with another Sh1 million totaling the donation to Sh2 million.

"Today morning H.E Baba Raila Amolo Odinga sent me Sh1 million Kenya Shillings to help the fire victims. In addition, I have donated an extra Sh1 million shillings towards this noble cause totaling Sh2 million," said Babu.

Babu further revealed that other leaders from the Opposition faction were committed to the charitable cause.

"Other Azimio Leaders are also contributing towards this. God bless Kenya and please Pray for Embakasi East," he said.

This comes even as President William Ruto continues with his campaigns across the country and has yet to visit the victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.