Amnesty International asks RUTO to speak on the murder of ‘token girls’ like WAHU and WAENI

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton has called on President William Ruto to address the pressing issue of femicide in Kenya.
Speaking on Wednesday, Irungu
emphasized the significant impact President Ruto's statement on femicide could
have, given his position as the highest authority in the republic.
"We are yet to witness the
President addressing the critical issue of femicide. Such a statement would
convey a powerful message to the entire nation, signaling from the highest
echelon of the republic that this (femicide) is unequivocally
unacceptable," he said at Citizen TV.
Highlighting the gender
disparity revealed in the latest report from the Gender Equality Commission,
Irungu pointed out that Kenya is still a considerable distance away from
achieving true gender equality.
He identified challenges such as
disinformation, online attacks on women, and hate crimes as formidable
obstacles hindering progress in this regard.
In addition, Irungu called upon
independent offices in Kenya, as well as the executive branch, to intensify
their efforts in combating this menace.
Hundreds of women staged
peaceful protests on January 27, 2024, across various counties, uniting in
solidarity against the escalating femicide cases in Kenya.
These demonstrations, organized
by different advocacy groups, were prompted by instances of brutal killings,
including the tragic deaths of university student Rita Waeni and socialite
Starlet Wahu.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments