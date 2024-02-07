Amnesty International asks RUTO to speak on the murder of ‘token girls’ like WAHU and WAENI

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton has called on President William Ruto to address the pressing issue of femicide in Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday, Irungu emphasized the significant impact President Ruto's statement on femicide could have, given his position as the highest authority in the republic.

"We are yet to witness the President addressing the critical issue of femicide. Such a statement would convey a powerful message to the entire nation, signaling from the highest echelon of the republic that this (femicide) is unequivocally unacceptable," he said at Citizen TV.

Highlighting the gender disparity revealed in the latest report from the Gender Equality Commission, Irungu pointed out that Kenya is still a considerable distance away from achieving true gender equality.

He identified challenges such as disinformation, online attacks on women, and hate crimes as formidable obstacles hindering progress in this regard.

In addition, Irungu called upon independent offices in Kenya, as well as the executive branch, to intensify their efforts in combating this menace.

Hundreds of women staged peaceful protests on January 27, 2024, across various counties, uniting in solidarity against the escalating femicide cases in Kenya.

These demonstrations, organized by different advocacy groups, were prompted by instances of brutal killings, including the tragic deaths of university student Rita Waeni and socialite Starlet Wahu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST