Age Is Just a Number: CAROL gets married to a man old enough to be her father in a traditional wedding! MC KAJIM was the emcee (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Popular Kikuyu emcee, MC Kajim, has sparked reactions after he shared photos of a traditional wedding ceremony that he presided over, where a lady identified as Carol got married to a man old enough to be her father.

The huge age gap between Carol and her husband has left netizens talking.

A section of social media users claim Carol is just chasing the bag.

“Congratulations Ben & Carol on your Ruracio,’’ MC Kajim wrote and shared photos from the ceremony.













