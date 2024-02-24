Age Is Just a Number: CAROL gets married to a man old enough to be her father in a traditional wedding! MC KAJIM was the emcee (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Popular Kikuyu emcee, MC Kajim, has sparked reactions after he shared photos of a traditional wedding ceremony that he presided over, where a lady identified as Carol got married to a man old enough to be her father.
The huge age gap between Carol and her husband has left
netizens talking.
A section of social media users claim Carol is just chasing
the bag.
“Congratulations Ben
& Carol on your Ruracio,’’ MC
Kajim wrote and shared photos from the ceremony.
