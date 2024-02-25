Why ODM will not die if RAILA ODINGA becomes AU President

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member has said the party will not die if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becomes African Union chairperson.

Raila, the ODM party leader, has expressed interest in vying for the top continental post to succeed Mousa Faki, who is retiring in 2025.

There are speculations that the Orange party will die if Raila becomes the AU chairman, but according to party member Fred Odumo, the party will not die because it has strong structures.

“Raila has a right like any other candidate to seek the position and the ODM party will not hold him back fearing a vacuum,” he said.

He noted that the party will soldier on and continue with its activities uninterrupted.

Odumo noted that Raila has built the party over the years with solid structures and should there be any doubt, then the party Constitution is in place to guide it further.

