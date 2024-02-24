Wezi Wa Mzinga: Two ladies taken to court for stealing bottles of Martell Cognac worth Ksh 15,000 from Naivas Supermarket (PHOTO).

Frida Kawira and Irene Kanano were arraigned before Chief
Magistrate Ann Mwangi and denied the charge of theft.
According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on
February 18, this year at Naivas Supermarket, they stole two 750 Ml bottles of
Martell valued at Sh 14,749.
A security guard at the supermarket saw their suspicious
behavior and decided to do a search.
He recovered the stolen drinks from the ladies.
They were released on Sh10,000 cash bail with the surety of the same amount.
The case will be mentioned on February 28.
