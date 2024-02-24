Wezi Wa Mzinga: Two ladies taken to court for stealing bottles of Martell Cognac worth Ksh 15,000 from Naivas Supermarket (PHOTO).

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Suspected shoplifters who stole two bottles of Martell Cognac from Naivas Supermarket were on Thursday charged with stealing before a Kibera court.

Frida Kawira and Irene Kanano were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi and denied the charge of theft.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on February 18, this year at Naivas Supermarket, they stole two 750 Ml bottles of Martell valued at Sh 14,749.

A security guard at the supermarket saw their suspicious behavior and decided to do a search.

He recovered the stolen drinks from the ladies.



They were released on Sh10,000 cash bail with the surety of the same amount.



The case will be mentioned on February 28.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.