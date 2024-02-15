BABU OWINO calls for the impeachment of Energy and Petroleum CS over Embakasi Gas inferno that killed dozens and injured hundreds

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has called for the impeachment of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, over the Embakasi gas inferno that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Addressing the Senate Energy Committee Chairman Wahome Wamatinga on Wednesday, Babu faulted the Energy CS, saying his actions of defiance give room for his impeachment.

“Therefore the CS for energy Mr. David Chirchir has proven to be an unreliable witness who on the witness stand should be impeached.

"When a witness is unreliable then impeachment of a witness must always follow," said the MP.

The fiery lawmaker blamed Chirchir for the negligence that led to the explosion, adding that he should have conducted a probe when the gas plant resumed operations despite the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) rejecting its licenses.

"The CS is both criminally culpable because they said that they didn't issue the licenses but the issue is because he owes Kenyans a duty of care but became negligent,”

“He ought to have followed up and known that this company that isn't issued with the license to trade, why is it proceeding to do so and he is also vicariously liable under the law of Tort,” added the MP.

The explosion occurred at Mradi village in Embakasi on February 2.

