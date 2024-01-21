Women who wear wigs have low self-esteem - Veteran actress, TAIWO AJAI-LYCETT



Sunday, January 21, 2024 – Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has said that African women who wear wigs to augment their beauty, have low self-esteem.

The broadcaster and National Honours Award holder made the remark in an interview with Vanguard at a function.

She opined that God has blessed African women with the best kind of hair of all races and wondered why African women would rather go for 'human hair' instead of rocking their natural hair.





“We have been blessed with the best kind of hair that we can transform into any kind of looks we desire. We have to love ourselves as Africans and appreciate our God-given beauty. Our Africanness is what stands us out among all the races of the world,” she said.

“The African woman is beautiful in all ramifications. I believe women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem. Their desire to look western and foreign is a sign of low self-esteem.”

She also emphasized the importance and role of women in the society.

“If you want your life to be in order and successful, be kind to the women in your life. It is when the women in your life are happy that you can truly be happy. By women, I mean your mother, your wife, your sister or as the case may be." she added.